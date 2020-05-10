Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
JOHNSON, Curtis L. Age 54 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2020. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps; preceded in death by his parents, William Johnson and Barbara Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory: two loving and devoted aunts, Janice (Donald) Dixon and Carolyn Hatch; loyal cousins, Donna Dixon and Sharanda Hatch; a host of extended relatives and friends. Private family service Monday May 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm; H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc. 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, OH. Burial immediately following at the Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
