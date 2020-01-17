Home

KELLUMS, Curtis Wayne Curtis Kellums passed on January 10, 2020 at the age of 76 in Hamilton, Ohio. Curtis was preceded in death by his mother, Ruthie Kellums. He is survived by his children, Curtis Kellums and Symantha Harris. He also had 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and leaves behind a lot of good friends. Services will be held on Saturday January 18 at 1pm at River Road Baptist Church. It is located at 4525 River Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to family to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 17, 2020
