LEFEVERS, Curtis Lavon Age 76 of Hamilton, passed away at on Monday, June 3, 2019. Curtis was born in Pineville, Kentucky on January 16, 1943 to Pearl Lefevers and Lorene Miles Lefevers. Curtis was the rock of his family, the hero to his children and the teacher of the word of God, to everyone he met. Curtis loved to fish, boat, camp, ride his Harley and loved fixing lawnmowers and cutting the grass. He also loved being around his family. Curtis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Effie Lefevers; daughters, Katherine (Ronald) Burton, Michelle (James Dean) Wyrick, Melinda (Kenneth) Gabbard, Shawna (Michael) Baker; 17 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Richard Lefevers and Anna Morris. Curtis was preceded in death by parents, Pearl and Lorene Lefevers; daughter, Dawna Rae Lefevers; brother, William "Bud" Lefevers; son, Jamie. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, , 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Elby Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to his wife. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary