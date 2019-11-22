Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis McDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis McDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis McDONALD Obituary
McDONALD, Curtis L. 75, of Dayton Ohio passed on November 17. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Pauline McDonald; brother, Lawrence McDonald and wife, Robin McDonald. He leaves his children, Andre' (Conova) McDonald, and Kelly McDonald-Farris. Brothers; Danny (Victoria) McDonald, Larry (Sandra) McDonald and Bronce McDonald. Saturday on November 23 family will receive friends at 10 am with service at 11am at Fairview United Methodist Church, 828 W. Fairview Avenue, Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -