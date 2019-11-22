|
McDONALD, Curtis L. 75, of Dayton Ohio passed on November 17. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Pauline McDonald; brother, Lawrence McDonald and wife, Robin McDonald. He leaves his children, Andre' (Conova) McDonald, and Kelly McDonald-Farris. Brothers; Danny (Victoria) McDonald, Larry (Sandra) McDonald and Bronce McDonald. Saturday on November 23 family will receive friends at 10 am with service at 11am at Fairview United Methodist Church, 828 W. Fairview Avenue, Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019