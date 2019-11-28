Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Vandeventer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Vandeventer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Vandeventer Obituary
VANDEVENTER, Curtis Gene 70, of Trenton, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Hamilton, Ohio. Born on March 28, 1949, in Butler County Ohio. Curtis was the son of Curt and Sadie (Lovins) Vandeventer. He dwelled with his friend Vickie Short in North Vernon, In, during the last few years of his life. He accepted Jesus as his personal Savior at 17 years of age. His working career consisted of a welder, an HVAC technician, iron worker and rigger. He ended his working career self employed using his many skills. He is survived by his mother, Sadie Vandeventer of Middletown, Ohio; daughter, Gena (Steve) Etson of Hamilton, Ohio; son, Brian (Regina) Vandeventer of Jasksonburg, Ohio; sisters, Sandra (Mike) Wonderly of Middletown, Ohio, and Ann (Offord) Burkhart of Ninevah, In; brother, Lowell (Pam) Vandeventer of Trafalgar, Indiana; grandchildren, Brandon Vandeventer, Aaron Combs, Julia Timberman, Adam Combs; great grandchildren, Gabriel and Gwen Combs. He is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Vandeventer; brother, Ernie Williams. A celebration of life service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lindenwald Baptist church 460 Symmes Rd. Fairfield Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -