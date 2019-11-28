|
|
VANDEVENTER, Curtis Gene 70, of Trenton, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Hamilton, Ohio. Born on March 28, 1949, in Butler County Ohio. Curtis was the son of Curt and Sadie (Lovins) Vandeventer. He dwelled with his friend Vickie Short in North Vernon, In, during the last few years of his life. He accepted Jesus as his personal Savior at 17 years of age. His working career consisted of a welder, an HVAC technician, iron worker and rigger. He ended his working career self employed using his many skills. He is survived by his mother, Sadie Vandeventer of Middletown, Ohio; daughter, Gena (Steve) Etson of Hamilton, Ohio; son, Brian (Regina) Vandeventer of Jasksonburg, Ohio; sisters, Sandra (Mike) Wonderly of Middletown, Ohio, and Ann (Offord) Burkhart of Ninevah, In; brother, Lowell (Pam) Vandeventer of Trafalgar, Indiana; grandchildren, Brandon Vandeventer, Aaron Combs, Julia Timberman, Adam Combs; great grandchildren, Gabriel and Gwen Combs. He is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Vandeventer; brother, Ernie Williams. A celebration of life service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lindenwald Baptist church 460 Symmes Rd. Fairfield Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 28, 2019