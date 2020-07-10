1/1
Curtis WHITE
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITE, Curtis Age 86, of Dayton, born May 31, 1934, departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his family. He was a member of St. Timothy Baptist Church for many years. He worked at Frigidaire for years, Bachs Body Shop, and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Walk-through visitation from 9-11 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Service (MASK is Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved