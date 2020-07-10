WHITE, Curtis Age 86, of Dayton, born May 31, 1934, departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his family. He was a member of St. Timothy Baptist Church for many years. He worked at Frigidaire for years, Bachs Body Shop, and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Walk-through visitation from 9-11 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Service (MASK is Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



