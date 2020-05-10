|
ARNOLD, Cynthia 52 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Cynthia was born in Dayton, Ohio, March 23, 1968. Cynthia leaves to cherish her memory her mother Karen L. Arnold, brother Jack A. (Cheryl) Arnold, two nieces Stephanie (Dan) Heckendorn, Ashley (Nate) Buchholz, nephew Jack A.(Jamie) Arnold, great-nieces and nephews Jack, Harper, Nolan, Addie and Callie. She was preceded in death by her father Jack L. Arnold and her grandparents. Cynthia was a 1986 graduate of Wayne High School and, had worked Samaritan Behavioral Health. At her families request there will be no services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Contributions in memory of Cynthia may be made to: SICSA.org. Messages of sympathy and support may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020