Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia ARNOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia ARNOLD


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia ARNOLD Obituary
ARNOLD, Cynthia 52 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Cynthia was born in Dayton, Ohio, March 23, 1968. Cynthia leaves to cherish her memory her mother Karen L. Arnold, brother Jack A. (Cheryl) Arnold, two nieces Stephanie (Dan) Heckendorn, Ashley (Nate) Buchholz, nephew Jack A.(Jamie) Arnold, great-nieces and nephews Jack, Harper, Nolan, Addie and Callie. She was preceded in death by her father Jack L. Arnold and her grandparents. Cynthia was a 1986 graduate of Wayne High School and, had worked Samaritan Behavioral Health. At her families request there will be no services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Contributions in memory of Cynthia may be made to: SICSA.org. Messages of sympathy and support may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -