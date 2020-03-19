|
BERRIEN, Cynthia M. 53, of Springfield, Ohio passed away March 15, 2020. She was born April 2, 1966 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Beverly (Mays) and Patrick Wright. She had been employed by Lowes. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Gary Berrien; daughters, Oriane Wright and Amber Dunlap; sons, Tiont Wright, Colby Wright and Christopher Wright; sister, Erica Kemp; brother, Michael Wright and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and two grandsons. Visitation is Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Trydestone Baptist Church from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 19, 2020