BOONE, Cynthia L. Age 55 of Dayton passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Cynthia was preceded in death by her sister, Christina Vance. She is survived by three sons, Roger Tarr, John Boone and his fianc? Tiffany Farmer, Brett and his wife Angela Boone; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Douglas (Cheryl) Dyke, Keith Dyke, Joseph Dyke; five grandchildren, Bella, Thomas, Elijah, Aniah and Maleah. Services will be held 10:00 am Friday, October 4 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 Thursday at the funeral home. Burial, Woodland Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , envelopes available at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019