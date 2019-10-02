Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia BOONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia BOONE


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia BOONE Obituary
BOONE, Cynthia L. Age 55 of Dayton passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Cynthia was preceded in death by her sister, Christina Vance. She is survived by three sons, Roger Tarr, John Boone and his fianc? Tiffany Farmer, Brett and his wife Angela Boone; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Douglas (Cheryl) Dyke, Keith Dyke, Joseph Dyke; five grandchildren, Bella, Thomas, Elijah, Aniah and Maleah. Services will be held 10:00 am Friday, October 4 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 Thursday at the funeral home. Burial, Woodland Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , envelopes available at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now