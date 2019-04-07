Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia Brown Obituary
BROWN, Cynthia 52, of Springfield, passed away April 2, 2019 in Kindred Hospital, Dayton. She was born September 14, 1966 in Springfield, the daughter of Emmett and Roberta (Mumma) Nott. Survivors include her husband; Joe Brown, three sons; Shane (Michelle) Brown, Joey Brown and Brian Brown, several grandchildren, her father; Emmett Nott, three brothers; Lee (Pam) Nott, Mike (Kim) Nott and Dave Nott and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.cnm.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now