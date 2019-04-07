|
BROWN, Cynthia 52, of Springfield, passed away April 2, 2019 in Kindred Hospital, Dayton. She was born September 14, 1966 in Springfield, the daughter of Emmett and Roberta (Mumma) Nott. Survivors include her husband; Joe Brown, three sons; Shane (Michelle) Brown, Joey Brown and Brian Brown, several grandchildren, her father; Emmett Nott, three brothers; Lee (Pam) Nott, Mike (Kim) Nott and Dave Nott and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.cnm.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 7, 2019