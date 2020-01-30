|
BROWN, Cynthia LeJune Age 75 departed Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry Monroe Gaskins and Cynthia Lucille Gaskins. She was a born again Christian who loved the Lord and her five children. Cynthia LeJune worshipped at The Pillar of Truth Church, The Wings of Faith Church, The Body of Christ Church, The Word of God Church and Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She attended Kentucky State University. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother. Survivors include her five children: Michael D. Meeks, Michelle D. Hill, Denoise Stephen Meeks, Kenneth M. Meeks, and Ellyn Elyssa Meeks. Surviving sisters: Harriet Brown, Ellen Gaskins Zinman (David), and Dana Boggs (William); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be held starting at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Glicker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1849 Salem Ave, Dayton OH 45406. Min D. Stephen Meeks and Min Dana Boggs officiating.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020