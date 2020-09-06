1/
Cynthia CALKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALKINS, Cynthia H. Cynthia H. Calkins, age 87, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away August 26, 2020, in Orlando, FL, with family attending her at Cornerstone Hospice. The daughter of Adelaide Sohngen and James B. Hughes, Cynthia was born and raised in Hamilton, OH. She graduated the University of Virginia in 1954 and married George C. Calkins, then serving in the Air Force. The family retired to her home town in 1971, where George worked in insurance and banking, while Cynthia volunteered with community organizations and enjoyed the company of dear friends and several social organizations. They split time between homes in Ohio and Florida to be near family before relocating to the Orlando area in 2008. She always treasured contact with her lifelong friends in Hamilton. Cynthia was a loving and generous matriarch who enjoyed adventures with her family that included travel, cultural events and the world class attractions in Central Florida. She was particularly devoted to her canine companions and is survived by her most recent, Heidi. She is also survived by daughters, Julie C. Calkins and Anne C. Grady; granddaughters, Amanda L. Grady and Carolyn A. Grady, and family friend, David M. Eshbaugh. A memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to your charity of choice, or to Crew Boosters of Winter Park or Greyhound Pets of America-Greater Orlando. For more on Cynthia's life and times, see her obituary at www.DeGusipeFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved