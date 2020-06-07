COLE, Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Passed away on May 28, 2020, at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. She was born on July 5, 1960, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Ray and Rhoda (Bowman) Cole. She graduated from Ross High School in 1978. In 1983 she received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University, where she joined Kappa Phi, a Christian sorority, in which she remained an active alumna after graduation. After beginning her career with Nielsen, she found her true vocation in telemarketing and telephone customer service, fields that took full advantage of her warm telephone voice and easy empathy with customers. Cindy is survived by her brothers, Steven Cole and Michael Cole; her nephew, Jack Cole; and by many friends made over the years. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Avenue, Hamilton. Donations in her memory can be made to Kappa Phi at kappaphi.org/donate or the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org/donate/donate. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 7, 2020.