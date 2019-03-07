|
FISHER (Staas), Cynthia E. Age 72, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, a victim of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Mary Catharine Staas; beloved husband, William Fisher; brother, Lawrence Staas; sister, Cecilia Staas Baker and spouse Charles Baker; and sister-in-law Gala Staas. Survivors include twin brother George Staas, nieces and nephews, many good friends, and some special cousins. As always, personnel went above and beyond expectations. Thank you, dear twin George, for being here every step of the way on my final journey. *Be kind to animals, the greatest of all creatures who will never let you down.* It was Cindy's wish to be cremated with no formal services. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019