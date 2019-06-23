Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia GEIGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia GEIGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia GEIGER Obituary
GEIGER, Cynthia "Cindi" Age 72, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Cynthia retired after a long career with Maxco. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 3283, an avid golfer, bowler and loved her slot machines. Cindi is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, James R.; daughters, Tonya Lawson of IN, Laurie (Marshall) Appenzeller of Cleveland & Julia (Mark) Duncan of UT; sons, Mark (Lori) Lawson of Troy & Randy Geiger of NM; sisters, Linda Faulkner of Troy & JoAnn Warsing of KY; grandchildren, Ryan & Logan Appenzeller, Chase & Amelia Duncan, Paige, Grace & Adam Lawson; and many special friends including, Brenda Peters of Riverside. Gathering of family & friends will be held from 5-7 PM Monday, June 24, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The American Humane Society in Cindi's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now