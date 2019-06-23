|
GEIGER, Cynthia "Cindi" Age 72, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Cynthia retired after a long career with Maxco. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 3283, an avid golfer, bowler and loved her slot machines. Cindi is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, James R.; daughters, Tonya Lawson of IN, Laurie (Marshall) Appenzeller of Cleveland & Julia (Mark) Duncan of UT; sons, Mark (Lori) Lawson of Troy & Randy Geiger of NM; sisters, Linda Faulkner of Troy & JoAnn Warsing of KY; grandchildren, Ryan & Logan Appenzeller, Chase & Amelia Duncan, Paige, Grace & Adam Lawson; and many special friends including, Brenda Peters of Riverside. Gathering of family & friends will be held from 5-7 PM Monday, June 24, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The American Humane Society in Cindi's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019