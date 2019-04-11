GENTILE, Cynthia Kay Passed away at her home surrounded by family on March 27th, 2019. She was born May 5th, 1951 daughter of Norman and Angeline Dexter. Cyndi is survived by her loving husband John P. Gentile of 33 years they were married on May 31st 1986. Cindy leaves behind children Kate Powers, Anna (Dave) Needham, Brian Gentile (Elmer), Angel (Greg) Maham, Tim Gentile (Michelle). Grandchildren Jarrod Powers (Natalie)Branden Allen (Krista), Kali Needham, Marissa (Austin) Middleton, Abby Needham, Alyssa Gentile, Tim Gentile, Asia Gentile, Arissa Robinson Jacob Powers, and one great-grandchild Willow Allen, Three Brothers four sisters and two dear friends Joyce Davison and Mila Needham and many more family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Norman Dexter. She was a graduate of McCauley High School class of 1969. She was an active member of the Red Hat Ladies Society also a member of the American Italian Society and a member of The Loyal Order of The Moose. She enjoyed her time playing cards with her friends. A service will be held April 15th, 2019 at St. Anne's Church, 646 Clinton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015 at 9:30 a.m. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary