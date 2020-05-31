SENDELBACH GRIFFIN, Cynthia Ann Passed away due to cancer on May 19, 2020, in her home while under hospice care. She was born on March 8, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio, to William Edmund and Marilyn Elizabeth (Bergman) Sendelbach. Cindy graduated from Northmont High School in 1975 and went on to obtain an associate's degree in mental health from Sinclair Community College in 1978. Cindy married William Russell Griffin, Jr. with whom she had raised four children, Bradley, Jeffrey, Zachary, and Rebecca. Cindy and Bill would have been married 45 years in December of 2020. In addition to working as a mother and a homemaker, Cindy worked in floral delivery for Furst Florist and as an office manager for a family-owned internet provider business. Cindy touched the lives of many in all she did but primarily through her volunteer works including fire department officer and paramedic, coach, leader of Religious Christian Initiation of Adults, leader in Christ Renews His Parish Program, choir member, lector, Church Festival Chair, Festival Food Chair, facilitator of multiple retreat programs, all for many years at St John the Baptist Catholic Church and St Rita Parishes. She was a very strong advocate for parish life both social and spiritual. Cindy was predeceased by her grandparents, Marie & Edmund Sendelbach, and Ruth & John Bergman; as well as her brother, Patrick Brosnahan. In addition to her parents and husband, Cindy is survived by siblings, David (Rhonda) and Daniel (Katie) Sendelbach and Jennifer Wood; children, Bradley, Jeffrey (Emily) and Zachary (Kaitlyn) Griffin and Rebecca (Kyle) Schmidlapp, and 3 grandchildren with another on the way. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember Cindy in a special way are asked to donate their time and talent to parish life in her memory.



