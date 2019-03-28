GRIFFITH, Cynthia "Cindy" 60 of Centerville, OH passed away Tuesday, March 26 at . She spent her last day surrounded by family with Bruce Springsteen playing in the background. Cindy was born April 11, 1958. She was a 1976 graduate of Centerville High School where she met the love of her life, Danny. They married in 1977, residing in Centerville, Ohio for the last 30 years. They raised 3 children, Christy, Jason & John. Never finding a party she didn't love, Cindy could be found rooting for Ohio State Football, strolling down Main Street on 4th of July, baking Christmas cookies, attending grandkid birthdays with balloons in tow, or enjoying a great conversation with a friend at her dining room table. While her skill for cheerleading started as a Centerville Elk, she made it a profession at football, soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, wrestling, and dance recitals. She was everyone's biggest fan. Her love for family and friends knew no bounds. She loved her "Baseball Moms," all of her children's friends and their parents, her sisters in law, and anyone who needed a friend. She was incredibly unselfish and always put everyone's needs before her own. She was headstrong and stubborn and used these traits to love others even bigger. Cindy is survived by her husband, Dan, her daughter Christy (Doug), her sons Jason (Erin) and John (Madeline), and her beloved grandchildren Nick, Alice, Cooper, Josie, and Brooks. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street Centerville, OH with a short service beginning at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy's name to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary