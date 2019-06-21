|
|
POWELL, Cynthia Anne Age 53, passed away June 13, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 19, 1965 to the late Harold and Shirley Powell. Cindy is survived by her longtime partner Steven Pigman; their daughter Candace; sons Michael and Matthew and their father David Roach; sister Pam; granddaughters Destiny, Mackenzie, Jayda Sue and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; brothers Ronnie, Greg and Mike; great niece Lucy and infant daughter Nicole. Cindy was a unique person who was always ready to help someone. She loved children, animals and scary movies. Cindy will be sadly missed. A private memorial service in the care of Rose Hill Funeral Home will be held at the convenience of the family. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on June 21, 2019