ROARK, Cynthia G. Age 81, of Troy, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center's Hospice Inpatient Unit. She retired from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio in Dayton, where she proudly served as the assistant to Judge Thomas Waldron. She is survived by her husband, Albert N. Roark, as well as her daughters, stepsons, and their families. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 4:00 7:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the , 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Memories may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019