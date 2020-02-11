|
SMITH, Cynthia "Cindy" Age 55 of Fairborn, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 after complications from Type 1 diabetes. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul J. Ragatz and Kathleen N. Allen, and brother Michael Erickson. Cynthia is survived by her husband Billie Smith, Jr., daughter Nicole Blackburn, son Tyler Blackburn, step-children James, Evan, Zoey, and Collin Smith, grandson Hayden Hemmerich, adopted parents Patricia and Ernie Erickson, sisters Debbie Consoer and Christy Dittmer, numerous nieces and nephew, pets Gracie (dog) and Maddy (cat), and many, many great friends. Cindy was quite simply a beautiful person, inside and out. She had a gift in making those close to her feel special and would go out of her way to do something special just for that person. She had a unique sense of humor, and was independent, determined, and strong. She loved life, family, cooking, entertaining, nature, gardening, landscaping, and dogs (especially Boxers). Cindy believed in life before death, knowing we get one chance to live a good life, love those around us, and make the world a better place. She would want us to not feel sad, but to honor her memory by being the best version of ourselves. Cindy's spark of life will truly be missed. A celebration of Cindy's life, or as she would think of it a "get together", will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd., Friday, February 14, 2020 at noon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of service on Friday, February 14. Donations in her memory, in lieu of flowers, can be made in her name to Dayton Diabetes, supporting local residents struggling with this devastating disease.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020