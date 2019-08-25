Home

Cynthia Suggs Obituary
SUGGS, Cynthia A. Age 58, of Dayton, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at her residence. Cynthia was a Contracts Administrator for Sumaria Systems, Inc. for 20 years and a member of Engage City Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas & Kathryn Curtis; and brother, Robert Curtis. Cynthia is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Leah M. Heindl of West Alexandria, Mindi M. Stimbert & Michael of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Shawn F. & Jennifer Schmermund of SC; sister, Carolyn "Boo" Strumberger & her fianc?, Dan Morris of Tipp City; brother, Christopher Curtis of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Destiny, Nicholas, Zoe, Silver, Amiyah, Hunter, Kaylee & Easton; and many other relatives & friends. Private services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Tri-State Chapter in Cynthia's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
