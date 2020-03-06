|
WALKER, Cynthia A. Age 50, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 16, 1969 to the late Gary F. and Sally A. Gibson (nee Whittaker). She was preceded in death by her Grandma Whittaker and Grandma Gibson. Cynthia is survived by her beloved daughters, Elizabeth Sally Naas and Charlea LeeAnn (Matthew) Mills (parents of Melody); twin brother, Mark Gibson; mom, Sallie Gibson; older sister, Christine Bledsoe; brothers, Tom (Melissa) Glaze (parents of Dawson, Hailey, Connor, and Dylan) and Bill (Patty) Glaze (parents of Emma and Kara); niece, Jacolyn Caudill (mother of Ethan, Abbigail, and Olivia); and a host of other family members and friends. Cynthia was extremely hard worker and would put others in front of her own needs. She loved and was loved by furbabies, Chase, Tinker, and Cleo. Cynthia was passionate about camping, water skiing, and country music. In loving memory of Cynthia, contributions may be made to Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County, 6790 Webster St, Dayton, OH 45414. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Centerville, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459 followed by Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020