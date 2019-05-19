Resources More Obituaries for Cynthia WEBB Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cynthia WEBB

Obituary Condolences Flowers WEBB (Jenkins), Cynthia Kay Loving mother of 6 children, wife to her high school sweetheart Hillery Webb Jr. and long time resident of Hamilton and Ross Ohio passed into glory on Saturday May 4th 2019 at 65 years of age. Cindy conquered her 2 year battle with lung cancer at 4:11pm surrounded by her children praising the Lord for her life and victory over death through the precious blood of Jesus Christ. Her final moments were spent at the home of her family caregivers Jeff and Holly (Webb) Pohler of Treasure Island Florida. Cynthia was born on March 27th, 1954 to Dallas (Bud) Jenkins and Frances (Benge) Jenkins of Okeana Ohio and spent her childhood with her 3 sisters Sheryl Jenkins, Ginger (Jenkins) Calhoun, and Gigi (Jenkins) Day. She was part of the Ross High School graduating class of 1972. Cindy worked as a quality control manager at Champion Paper Company for the majority of her career until she was blessed to live out her dream as a stay at home mother. Later in life she worked caring for youth at Bunker Hill Haven for Boys in Oxford Ohio. She loved music and was an exuberant worshipper, singing in a number of church choirs. The best times of her life were spent in her kitchen baking and cooking meals from scratch for her family while listening to music or sermons from her favorite preachers, singing, praying and devouring scripture. Her favorite places, other than her kitchen, were Governor Bebb Park where she would take her children to play and pick blackberrys for homemade cobbler, Lake Cumberland Kentucky where she and her husband moved for retirement and enjoyed many family vacations boating throughout the years and the Church of God where ever she felt called throughout the different seasons of her life. She was an active member of Ambassador Pointe Community Church under the leadership of Shawn and Holly Baker in Oxford Ohio before her illness. More than any other role Cindy held she was first and foremost a devout lover of Jesus and her greatest ministry role was that of Mommy. She was a humble servant, a cheerful giver, a fierce fighter and faithful all the way to the end. Cindy is preceded in death by her father Dallas Jenkins, sister Sheryl Jenkins, son Benjamin Webb and grandchildren Gabriel Webb and Lauren Hunt. She is survived by her husband Hillery Webb Jr of Bronston KY., children Heather, David Hunt of Liberty Township OH., Holly, Jeff Pohler of Treasure Island FL., Hillery Webb the 3rd of Bronston KY., Christa, David Schram of Hamilton OH., Luke Webb of Hamilton OH., Grandchildren Nathan, Joseph and Johnathan Hunt, Jack and Abraham Pohler, Samariah and Arie Webb-Schram and Noah Benjamin Webb, siblings Ginger Calhoun of Okeana OH, Susan, Jim Hughes of Sami Valley CA., Gigi, Tim Day of Okeana OH., and her mother Frances Jenkins along with many other friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. A public Celebration of Life will be held at Ambassador Pointe Community Church 5450 College Corner Pike in Oxford Ohio on Saturday June 15th. Doors open at 3pm with service beginning at 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ambassador Pointe Community Church for all they have done to pour into her family's spiritual growth throughout the years. Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.