More Obituaries for Cynthia White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia White

Cynthia White Obituary
WHITE, Cynthia Anne Marie "Cindi" 62, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born in Long Island, New York on June 29, 1956, the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (O'Brien) Santangelo. She was proud of having worked as a deputy sheriff with the Monroe County, FL Sheriff's Office. Cindi was a devoted Catholic. Cindi loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, anything to do with being in or near the ocean and her beloved Miami Dolphins. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard L. White; their four children, Wendi Young (Patrick Dawson) of Springfield, Crystal Knasel (Robert) of South Vienna, Jennifer Mosshammer (Michael) of Springfield and Richie White (Shannon), also of Springfield; sister, Kathi Curtis (Lonnie) of Coconut Creek, FL; grandchildren, Madison, Ashton, Tyler, Owen, Eli, Luke, Alexander, Christian, Noah, Luke, and Adam; and several nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Renee Santangelo. A service in celebration of Cindi's life will be held at St Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield, OH. On Wed, May 22, 2019 @ 3:00PM.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 22, 2019
