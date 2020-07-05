1/
CYNTHIA WILMOTH
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CYNTHIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILMOTH, Cynthia "Cindy" Age 59, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away in her home on June 30, 2020. Cindy was born March 21, 1961, in Orange, Texas, to Gerald Trochelman and Carolyn (Trochelman) Rulla. Cindy was a caretaker of her children and grandchildren. She also worked at Chrysler for 7 years and loved to work part-time as a bookkeeper. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Gerald "Jerry" Trochelman and sister, Cheryl "Sherry" Trochelman. Cindy is survived by her husband, Roy Wilmoth of 37 years; her mom, Carolyn Rulla; three sisters, Cathy (Rocky) Trochelman-Hornbeck, Char Collett, Suzy (Brian) Moore; and brother, Jerry (Dianna) Trochelman; six children, Nicholas Wilson, Angelia Barga (Wilson), Kristina Wilson, Cherriann (Bob) Rector, Rachel (Joe) Slamon and Jackie Wilmoth; 16 grandkids and multiple nieces and nephews. Family and friends will join in a celebration of Cindy's life on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 S. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the diabetesdayton.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved