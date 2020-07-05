WILMOTH, Cynthia "Cindy" Age 59, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away in her home on June 30, 2020. Cindy was born March 21, 1961, in Orange, Texas, to Gerald Trochelman and Carolyn (Trochelman) Rulla. Cindy was a caretaker of her children and grandchildren. She also worked at Chrysler for 7 years and loved to work part-time as a bookkeeper. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Gerald "Jerry" Trochelman and sister, Cheryl "Sherry" Trochelman. Cindy is survived by her husband, Roy Wilmoth of 37 years; her mom, Carolyn Rulla; three sisters, Cathy (Rocky) Trochelman-Hornbeck, Char Collett, Suzy (Brian) Moore; and brother, Jerry (Dianna) Trochelman; six children, Nicholas Wilson, Angelia Barga (Wilson), Kristina Wilson, Cherriann (Bob) Rector, Rachel (Joe) Slamon and Jackie Wilmoth; 16 grandkids and multiple nieces and nephews. Family and friends will join in a celebration of Cindy's life on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 S. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the diabetesdayton.org
.