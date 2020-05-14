|
WILSON, Cynthia Denise 63, of Denver, CO passed away on May 3, 2020 in her home. Cindy was born on February 22, 1957 in Springfield, OH to Roy E. and Stella "Sally" (Jedlenski) Kidder. She received her BSN from the University of Phoenix and was employed as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Denver General Hospital before retiring. Survivors include her husband, David Wilson; two sons, Brian Wilson and John (Michelle) Wilson; two grandchildren, Hailey and Jocelyn Wilson; three siblings, Carol DeWitt of Springfield, OH, Mike (Cindy) Kidder of Denver, CO, Shirley (Jacques) Chapman of Grove City, OH and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Kidder and a grandson, Max. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 14, 2020