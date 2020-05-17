|
|
ELLISON, Cyrile "Cissy" Age 88, of Kettering, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Herman "Curly" Ellison; parents, Sidney & Fanny Gressel; sister, Selma Chernikoff and brothers, Yale and Philip Gressel. Cissy is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Jay & Pam Ellison of Highland Park, IL; Lee & Susie Ellison of Portland, OR; David & Ciema Salem Ellison of Los Gatos, CA; Gary & Mary Ellison of San Mateo, CA; grandchildren: Sara (Ari) Scharg; Samantha (Matt) Savin; Erin (Matt) Berberich; Emily, Abram and Sydney Ellison; great grandchildren: Ella, Ethan, Mary, Mollie and William; many other relatives and friends and her beloved dog Louie. Cissy was happiest among family and friends and lived life with joy, love and zest. Known for being the life of any gathering, Cissy left a lasting impression wherever she went. She loved reading, music, art, the theater and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Cissy retired from administration at Stivers School for the Arts and was a long- time member of Beth Abraham Synagogue and Hadassah. A Celebration of Cissy's life will be announced at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beth Abraham Synagogue Ritual Fund in her memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020