|
|
D'EPIFANIO, Ronald A. Age 78, passed away on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 4, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Irma (Lundy) and Ikey D'Epifanio. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay (Keller) D'Epifanio. He was a loving husband of 55 years to Patricia (Maynard) D'Epifanio married June 6, 1964; brother of Rusty (Kay) Lundy deceased, and Jack (Penny) D'Epifanio; father of Lynne D'Epifanio, Craig (Stephanie) D'Epifanio, and Javier (Maria) Perez; grandfather of Anthony, Victoria (Travis Senger), Tara, Vincenzo - deceased, Jenna D'Epifanio; grandfather of Lauren Perez; great-grandfather of Vincent, Scotlyn, Liviana D'Epifanio; great-grandfather of Lucas Sandlin. Family was Ronald's greatest love and number one priority. His achievements were the result of his love and passion for serving family, friends, and the community. Final message to all, "GO BUCKEYES!" Visitation - Fairfield Municipal Center 5350 Pleasant Ave. Fairfield, Ohio 45014 on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 4:00-7:30pm. Masonic Services 7:30-8:00pm. Funeral Services - Winton Road First Church of God 6200 Winton Rd. Fairfield, Oh 45014 on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 1:00pm. Memorial Contributions In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Joe Nuxhall Miracle League PO BOX 18146 Fairfield, Oh 45018-0146 or online at www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org Condolences may be given at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 26, 2020