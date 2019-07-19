|
SMITH, D'Esta Hammond 89, passed away peacefully from this life on July 15, 2019 at Heartland of Westerville. She was born March 18, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of William and Gladys (Rice) Hammond. She was a gradute of Springfield High School. Mrs. Smith was retired from Wright- Patterson Air Force Base. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. J.B. Smith, and daughters, Janeen Smith and Kathleen Smith Mills, one sister, Geraldine Roger; four brothers Virgil, Richard, William and Reginald Hammond. She is survived by daughter Kristeen (Grady) Smith of Columbus, Ohio, four granddaughters, sisters, Rose May, Delores McCoy and Gladys M (Bubbles) Oliver, brothers, Kenneth and Ronald Hammond. Service for D'Esta Smith will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Restored Life Ministries 1117 Innisfallen Ave Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:00am until time of service which will be at 10:00am with Pastor Dan James Eulogist. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 19, 2019