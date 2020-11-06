1/1
D. Arlene VOKE
1930 - 2020
VOKE, D. Arlene

D. Arlene Voke, age 90, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1930, in Miami County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ruth (Wiant) Jackson. Arlene married the love of her life, John S. Voke on July 3, 1949, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2009. When asked how they started dating, their story would put a smile on any face. John would tell you that when he was stood up by his date, he drove over to

Arlene's house and "she about tore the hinges off the door to get outside to him". That started a wonderful life and

together they had six beautiful daughters, Shelley (Ray)

Robbins, Sherrie Britton, Sherma "Chris" Willman, Shanna (Matt) Vanscoy, Shalice Nitchman and Shonica (Steve) Bowermeister. At their 40th anniversary, when asked how they made it work for so many years, their response was

clever. They said they made a pact after they had their daughters that if either wanted to end the marriage, the partner who requested the divorce would have to take all the girls, and neither wanted to do that alone. Arlene and John were always fun and knew how to make the family laugh with their quirky and quick responses. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by several grandchildren, great and great-greatgrandchildren; brother, Frank (Darlene) Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and

husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Phyllis, Ella, DeWayne, Donald and Doyle. Arlene retired from Robbins & Meyers and also worked at Heartland of Urbana. Her caring heart and tender smile will be missed by the many lives she touched. Viewing will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. also at the funeral home with her grandson, Joe Bair officiating. Burial will follow at Terre Haute Cemetery. In honor of Arlene's love for The Ohio State Buckeye's, her

family has requested you to wear your OSU fan gear to her

funeral. Condolences may be expressed to her family by

visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
