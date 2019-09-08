Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Resources
More Obituaries for D. BARTLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

D. Craft BARTLETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
D. Craft BARTLETT Obituary
BARTLETT, D. Craft "Bart" 82, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on August 6, 2019 at Blake Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 7, 1936 in Pt. Jefferson, New York to Mary and Dodd Craft. He graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1958. He was employed by Monsanto, EG&G as an Analytical Chemist until he retired. Preceded in death by his son Joel. Survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Darryl (Candy) Craft, Scott and Allen Lawson; daughters, Laurie (Jason) Layman, Sandy (Gary) Evans and Connie Lawson; also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM on Saturday September 14, 2019 in GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 PM. Burial will follow the funeral service in Hillgrove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion, 35 N. Main Street, Miamisburg, following the burial service. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, Illinois 60539-1123. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of D.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now