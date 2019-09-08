|
|
BARTLETT, D. Craft "Bart" 82, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on August 6, 2019 at Blake Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 7, 1936 in Pt. Jefferson, New York to Mary and Dodd Craft. He graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1958. He was employed by Monsanto, EG&G as an Analytical Chemist until he retired. Preceded in death by his son Joel. Survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Darryl (Candy) Craft, Scott and Allen Lawson; daughters, Laurie (Jason) Layman, Sandy (Gary) Evans and Connie Lawson; also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM on Saturday September 14, 2019 in GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 PM. Burial will follow the funeral service in Hillgrove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion, 35 N. Main Street, Miamisburg, following the burial service. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, Illinois 60539-1123. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019