DOSTER, D. Howard Age 86, of Waynesville, Ohio, died February 13, 2020, at his home. Howard glorified God with his life and lived life to the fullest What fun! He earned three degrees from The Ohio State University in Agriculture Economics. After 35 years teaching and Extension farm management work, he retired as Professor Emeritus from Purdue University in 2001. He taught thousands of Corn Belt farmers to get better then get bigger through the Purdue Top Farmer Workshop and the Winter Short Courses. He gave his Farm Machinery lecture over 900 times on three continents. He was a man of energy and passion who impacted the lives of thousands and never stopped working to teach others to work in their area of comparative advantage. He started and ended his life as a member of Jonah's Run Baptist Church. At OSU he marched with TBDBITL as a student and every year as an alum. He played baseball, then senior softball, at every opportunity his entire life. Active in several historical societies and friends with cousins new and old, he knew more about his family history than anyone alive. He was a Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Esther Doster. He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Barbara; two sons David (Cindi) and Daniel (Melody) Doster; two daughters Susan Doster (Rick Mertens) and Anne (Travis) Glaze; eight grandchildren Ashlee (Dan) Wainright, Drew (Francie) Doster, Adam Doster (Fiancée Amanda Schweigart), Bill (Emily) Doster, Jim (Catherine) Doster, Elizabeth (Graham) Bargeron, Nathaniel Glaze, and Eric Glaze; three great grandchildren Quentin, Wesley, and Eloise; two brothers Robert (Mary Lou) Doster and John (Carol) Doster; one sister Jane Strecker; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Mon., Feb. 17 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Additional visitation 10 AM-12 PM Tues., Feb. 18 at Jonah's Run Baptist Church (near Harveysburg), 9614 W. St. Rt. 73, Wilmington, OH 45177. Graveside service 12:30 PM Tues., Feb. 18 at Miami Cemetery, Corwin. Celebration of Life service 2:30 PM Tues., Feb. 18 at Jonah's Run Baptist Church, followed by an ice cream social with pie. For Memorial contribution information and to share stories about Howard, go to www.theFunisintheRun.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020