METCALF, D. Mark Age 63, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 19, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio and lived in the Miami Valley area all his life. He was employed as a cement finisher at Metcalf Cement retiring in 2006. He enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State and was a Dallas Cowboys fan and a NASCAR fan. His hobby was to buy, repair and resale cars. Preceding him in death were his parents, William Cecil and Lula Mae (Pierson) Metcalf; and infant son, Daniel Mark Metcalf, Jr.; two brothers, William and Samuel Metcalf; and sister, Shirley Metcalf. He is survived by his wife of four years in September, Kathy (Oakley) Metcalf; one step daughter, Kayla Horsley; grandson, Elijah Walker along with several other grandchildren; six brothers, Charles (Beth) Metcalf, John (Debbie) Metcalf, Vernon (Jan) Metcalf, Anthony (Sheila) Metcalf, Chris (Laura) Metcalf and Jeff (Sophie) Metcalf; six sisters, Willa Welch, Bessie (Ralph) Bishop, Bonnie Collins, Cynthia (Danny) Collins, Joy (David) Rose, and Sheila Michelle Metcalf; one sister-in-law, Mary Metcalf; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, too many to mention. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
