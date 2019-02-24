CARPENTER, Jr., Daily At the age of 89, went home to be with his Heavenly Father. He was surrounded by his loving family as he transitioned to his eternal home. Born in Menifee Co., Kentucky, he was the second of nine children born to Daily and Josephine (Craft) Carpenter. He worked at Gardner Paper Mill and Manchester Machine and was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. Daily was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Maxine Chambers, Oga Stevens and Sue Martin; four brothers, Jessie Carpenter, Howard Carpenter, J.L. Carpenter and Grover Carpenter and two brothers-in-law, Don Stevens and Wayne Milton. Daily is survived by his wife and best friend of 68 years, Elva Carpenter; daughter, Sandra (Nick) Humble; sons, Larry (Cherri) Carpenter and Danny (Sandra) Carpenter. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Brittany (Willis) Jepson, Ashley (Bill) Fairchild, Ryan (Ashley) Carpenter, Zach Carpenter, Michael Humble, Kristin (Shane) Bowman and Kelly Carpenter; eleven great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Mac, Ella, Carsan, Emma, Sam, Brody, Jack, Addie, Cooper and Ellie; one sister, Kathleen Martin and two brothers-in-law, Herman Chambers and Buck Martin; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Carpenter and Cherie Carpenter also survive. Visitation will be on Monday, February 25th from 5-8:00 pm at Stratford Heights Church of God. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, February 26th at 11:00 am at Stratford Heights Church of God with burial following at Woodside Cemetery. The family would like to thank the third floor ICU staff at Atrium Medical Center for their wonderful care and compassion for Daily in his last days. Condolences may be sent to the family @www.bakerstevensparramore.com. Well done thy good and faithful servant.enter thou into the joy of the Lord. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary