ALLEN (Bowling), Daisy Age 98, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Golden Years Nursing Center. She was born on January 10, 1921 in London, KY to the late Abe and Thena (Benge) Bowling. Daisy married Henry Allen in 1944. She loved working in her garden, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. Daisy will be deeply missed by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Henry Allen in 1982; six brothers, Elmer Gray, Walter Gray, Oakley Gray, Claude Bowling, Walter Bowling, Vernus Bowling and sister, Geneva Bowling Blair. Daisy is survived by her son, Willis (Imogene) Allen; two grandchildren, Teresa Fields and Tim (Erin) Allen; 6 great-grandchildren, Jessica (Nate), Ethan, Emma, Elizabeth, Jamie, Ella and sister, Betty Sue Mosley. Visitation will be on Monday, October 14th, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 12, 2019