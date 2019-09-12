|
|
NIXON-MOORER, Daisy E. "Mother" Age 79, of Dayton, born May 8, 1940 in Greenville, AL to the late Daisy Jones and Willie Busky, passed away peacefully Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence. She was an active member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by former husband, George Moorer; grandsons, Timothy and Starlain Neloms. Survivors include daughters, Debra Neloms, Joanne Myles, Patricia Shrivers; son, Maurice Nixon; 3 brothers, 1 sister, 2 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, including special great grandchildren, Starlain and Timyah Neloms; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Friendship M. B. Church, 222 Mound St. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019