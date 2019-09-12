Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Nixon-Moorer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Nixon-Moorer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy Nixon-Moorer Obituary
NIXON-MOORER, Daisy E. "Mother" Age 79, of Dayton, born May 8, 1940 in Greenville, AL to the late Daisy Jones and Willie Busky, passed away peacefully Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence. She was an active member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by former husband, George Moorer; grandsons, Timothy and Starlain Neloms. Survivors include daughters, Debra Neloms, Joanne Myles, Patricia Shrivers; son, Maurice Nixon; 3 brothers, 1 sister, 2 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, including special great grandchildren, Starlain and Timyah Neloms; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Friendship M. B. Church, 222 Mound St. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now