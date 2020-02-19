Home

WOODS (Wingo), Daisy Mae Took her flight in peace to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1925 in Springfield, Ohio a daughter of Clifton and Daisy (Buffington) Wingo. She was a resident of Dayton, Ohio for the past 10 years and a native of Springfield, Ohio. Ms. Woods retired from Wittenberg University and Dresser Air Tool. She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted son, Ricardo (Tammy) Vance; daughter, Sheila D. Vance-Ballard and her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daisy was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Woods; her parents; and brothers, SY, Clifford (Snookey) and Earl (Jodey) Wingo. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to family and friends. Special acknowledgements to Rehanna Thomas (Her Great Niece), the nursing staff on the ninth floor and intensive care of Miami Valley Hospital and the staff of Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2020 in the Kinley Funeral Home Chapel, 1307 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio,followed by a graveside service and burial at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
