Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Dale BRUMFIELD


1938 - 2019
Dale BRUMFIELD Obituary
BRUMFIELD, Dale Allen 81, of Springfield, passed away on Monday afternoon, July 15, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Springfield on May 4, 1938, the son of the late George A. and Irene F. (Funderburg) Brumfield. Dale served proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1977, honorably serving his country, with distinguished service and accolades while conducting multiple tours during the Vietnam War. Dale is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth (Grinnan) Brumfield; son, George A. Brumfield and his wife, Elizabeth of Buellton, CA; daughter, Tammy L. Cox and her husband, Brian of Springfield; step-daughter, Doris Grinnan of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren, Tyler A. Brumfield and wife, Holly of Vancouver, WA, Joshua A. Brumfield of Phoenix, AZ, Khaeli E. Brumfield of Buellton, CA, Michaela R. Bruce of Buellton, CA, and his precious granddaughter, Taylor "Bird" Cox of Springfield; great grandson, Elias A. Brumfield of Vancouver, WA; aunt, Helen Brumfield of Springfield; and cousin, Vernon Brumfield of Pasadena, MD. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Dale's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the (dementiasociety.org)
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 17, 2019
