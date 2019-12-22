|
BUSHONG, Dale J. Age 83, of Brookville, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Cypress Pointe in Englewood following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight & Cora Bushong. He worked for 22 years with Miami Valley Publishing in Fairborn. Dale is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheila; daughter, Vicki (Greg) Smith; sons, Scott Bushong, Mark (Tina) Bushong & Bryan Bushong; 10 grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at the Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton. At Dale's request, a private graveside service will be held with burial in the St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to . Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019