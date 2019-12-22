Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale BUSHONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale BUSHONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale BUSHONG Obituary
BUSHONG, Dale J. Age 83, of Brookville, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Cypress Pointe in Englewood following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight & Cora Bushong. He worked for 22 years with Miami Valley Publishing in Fairborn. Dale is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheila; daughter, Vicki (Greg) Smith; sons, Scott Bushong, Mark (Tina) Bushong & Bryan Bushong; 10 grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at the Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton. At Dale's request, a private graveside service will be held with burial in the St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to . Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -