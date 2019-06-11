CHAPMAN, Sr., Dale Ellis 80, of Springfield, passed away June 7, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 27, 1938 in Hillsboro, Ohio, the son of Victor and Edna (Jones) Chapman. Mr. Chapman was a member of the Maplewood Church of the Nazarene and he enjoyed camping. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the Army National Guard following 34 years of service. Survivors include six children; Robert (Ann) Coonrod, Phillip (Kathy) Coonrod, Kelly (Brian) Cubbage, Tim (Rhonda) Coonrod, Ladale Frost (Robert Mitchell), Dale (Amy) Chapman Jr., all of Springfield, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special friend; Sharon Stickney. He was preceded in death by his wife; Phyllis Chapman, March 11, 2016, a son; Mark Chapman, siblings; Carl and Buck Chapman, Alice Maynard, Ruby Thompson and Marie Beegle and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Vickie Case officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary