Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Tipp City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale CORNELIUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale CORNELIUS


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale CORNELIUS Obituary
CORNELIUS, Dale F. Of Vandalia, returned to God's loving arms at the age 93 on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Hearth & Home of Vandalia. Dale was born October 16, 1926 in Corinth, Kentucky to the late Finley & Lurlia (Parsley) Cornelius. In addition to his parents he was also preceded by his loving wife of 65 years, Leona F. Cornelius, in 2013; by one infant son; and by siblings. Dale will be remembered as a hardworking, family man. He retired from General Motors as an oiler with 42 years of service in 1989 and during WW II he served in the U. S. Army. Dale also had the unique musical ability to play any stringed instrument by ear. He is survived by four children, Danny Dale Cornelius (Cynthia), Allen Finley Cornelius, Elnora Kay Hodgkins and Jeanne Lynn Lindsey; eight grandchildren, Corina, Jesse, Christina, Daniel, Chloe, Rachel, Rebecca & Sarah; five great grandchildren, Dean, Huxley, Jordan, Bradley & Alyssa; one great great grandson, Kayden; three siblings, Delmar Cornelius (Martha), Wilma Preston & Alma Miller; and by his extended family and many good friends. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday (12/17) from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday with interment to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Dale to either St. Jude's Hospital or the . To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -