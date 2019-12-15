|
|
CORNELIUS, Dale F. Of Vandalia, returned to God's loving arms at the age 93 on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Hearth & Home of Vandalia. Dale was born October 16, 1926 in Corinth, Kentucky to the late Finley & Lurlia (Parsley) Cornelius. In addition to his parents he was also preceded by his loving wife of 65 years, Leona F. Cornelius, in 2013; by one infant son; and by siblings. Dale will be remembered as a hardworking, family man. He retired from General Motors as an oiler with 42 years of service in 1989 and during WW II he served in the U. S. Army. Dale also had the unique musical ability to play any stringed instrument by ear. He is survived by four children, Danny Dale Cornelius (Cynthia), Allen Finley Cornelius, Elnora Kay Hodgkins and Jeanne Lynn Lindsey; eight grandchildren, Corina, Jesse, Christina, Daniel, Chloe, Rachel, Rebecca & Sarah; five great grandchildren, Dean, Huxley, Jordan, Bradley & Alyssa; one great great grandson, Kayden; three siblings, Delmar Cornelius (Martha), Wilma Preston & Alma Miller; and by his extended family and many good friends. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday (12/17) from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday with interment to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Dale to either St. Jude's Hospital or the . To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019