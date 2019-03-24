CRAWFORD, Dale Age 86, of Brookville, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Jesse & Maude Crawford; siblings, Margaret Mendenhall, Richard Crawford, Gale Crawford, and Carolyn Crawford. Dale was an avid sports fan, he was a member of the Brookville football hall of fame, and coach for Brookville Baseball, Clayton Hardscrabble, and Phillipsburg Babe Ruth. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, member of the Brookville Historical Society, and job supervisor at Fryman & Kuck Construction. Survived by wife, Hazel Crawford; sister, Betty Lou Crawford; sons, Robert (Laurie Ann) Crawford, and Thomas (Virginia) Crawford; grandchildren, Ethan, Galen (Thu Ba) Crawford, and Lauren (Zach) Walkup, Ellen, Claire, and Grace Crawford; great- grandchildren, Cole and Caleb Walkup; nephew, Howard Mendenhall and many other living nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thu., March 28, at Community United Methodist Church, 114 Hay Ave., Brookville. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Thursday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community UMC or . Arrangement made by GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary