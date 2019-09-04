Home

CROUCH, Dale Franklin Age 92 of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Rockford, Ohio on March 14, 1927 the son of Ray & Jennie (Shaffer) Crouch. He was a member of the Shanes Lodge #377 F&AM in Rockford since 1952 a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War, a 72 year member of the American Legion and a member of the Mid County Church of Christ in Troy. He was a high voltage electrician for many different contractors and the city of Tipp City for many years. He is survived by his daughter Beth (Rick) Thompson; son Jeff Crouch; grandchildren Kati Brown, Megan (Eric) Trick and Jami (Jim) Bopp; great grandchildren Lincoln and Charlotte Bopp, Colton and Daleen Trick and Addison Brown; brother Jack Crouch; sister Judy Cummins; sister-in-law Carol Crouch; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 57 years Patricia Eileen Crouch in 2014, three brothers and asister. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019
