CROUCH, Dale Franklin Age 92 of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Rockford, Ohio on March 14, 1927 the son of Ray & Jennie (Shaffer) Crouch. He was a member of the Shanes Lodge #377 F&AM in Rockford since 1952 a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War, a 72 year member of the American Legion and a member of the Mid County Church of Christ in Troy. He was a high voltage electrician for many different contractors and the city of Tipp City for many years. He is survived by his daughter Beth (Rick) Thompson; son Jeff Crouch; grandchildren Kati Brown, Megan (Eric) Trick and Jami (Jim) Bopp; great grandchildren Lincoln and Charlotte Bopp, Colton and Daleen Trick and Addison Brown; brother Jack Crouch; sister Judy Cummins; sister-in-law Carol Crouch; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 57 years Patricia Eileen Crouch in 2014, three brothers and asister. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019