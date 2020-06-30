Dale ENGEL
1956 - 2020
ENGEL (Cushwa), Dale R. Age 63, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, with his loving husband of 39 years Jerry Engel by his side, on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born September 4, 1956, in Belle Center, Ohio. Dale is survived by his brothers, David Cushwa, of Russells Point, Ohio, and Lynn Cushwa, of Georgetown, Texas; and his sister, Mary Jane Pike of Bandon, Oregon. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Diane Cushwa; brother-in-law, Jim (Karen) Engel, of Dayton, Ohio; sister-in-law, Donna (Turner) Osborne, of Northville, Michigan; and sister-in-law, Rhonda (Dave) Boos, of Beavercreek, Ohio. Dale is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and church family. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Edison Cushwa and Marjorie J. (Henry) Cushwa, and two brothers, Paul Cushwa and James Cushwa. Dale was a giving person whose favorite times were spent loving his dogs and keeping busy with his crocheting projects. A walk-through social distancing visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, at Grange Hall Road. The family requests that all attending wear masks to the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Diabetes Association or Shiloh United Church of Christ, Dayton, Ohio.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
