Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home
322 West Xenia Avenue
Yellow Springs, OH 45387
(937) 399-2811
Dale ESTERLINE Obituary
ESTERLINE, Dale F. 81, of Springfield, passed away due to natural causes in his home on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born on February 21, 1938, in Springfield. Dale leaves behind to cherish his memory, two sons, a sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and coworkers. Dale co-founded Esterline & Sons in 1957. He was a strong-willed man with many facets but was admired from those who were honored to know him. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6-7p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME-Yellow Springs with family and friends sharing beginning at 7p.m. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
