Dale FRAUENKNECHT

FRAUENKNECHT, Dale G. Dale G. Frauenknecht, 87, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, at Kettering Hospital after an unexpected illness. He was born on July 25, 1932, to Helen and William Frauenknecht in Kings Mills, Ohio. He was the oldest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Roz Frauenknecht; and daughter, Lori Singleton. Dale leaves to mourn a host of family and friends; his faithful wife of 45 years, Marianne Frauenknecht; brother, William Frauenknecht; and sister, Reba Coffey; daughter, Marsha (John) DeWeese; and son, Mark Llewellyn. Dale had six grandchildren, Christopher and Joseph (Kayla) Young, Amber (Philly) Nguyen, Dylan (Candice) Frauenknecht, Lisa (Ross) Harrison, and David DeWeese; and seven great-grandchildren, Josh and Olivia Young, Josiah, Kimmi and Aidan Nguyen, and Destiny and Savannah Disher. Dale was a Korean War Veteran and retired from General Motors. He enjoyed gardening and collecting antiques. Services, Honor Guard presentation and Celebration of Life will begin at 2 pm on July 12, 2020, at American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Drive, Kettering, Ohio.



