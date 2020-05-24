|
FRITZ, Dale V. Age 67 of Dayton, Ohio, got his wings on May 17, 2020. Dale was born September 29, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio. He was proceeded in death by his parents the late Arthur Fritz and Irma (Fritz) Jones, son Troy Darden. Dale was a graduate of Roth High School Class of 1972, a graduate of Wilmington College with an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts, and Kaplan College as an IT Technician. He was a member of Calvary Chapel Columbus, Ohio. Dale never met a stranger; he was charismatic and funny with an infectious smile. He resided in Columbus, Ohio with his wife Sharon. He is survived by his lifelong best friend, love, wife, and partner Sharon. Mother-in-law Lucille Darden whom Dale adored. Three sisters Victoria Fritz, twin sister Gale Curtiss (Sam), Deborah Davis (Jeffrey) brothers Arthur Fritz (Frog). Daryl Montgomery, Ian Fritz, Adrian Fritz all of Dayton, Ohio. A host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Memorial services to be held later due to COVID 19. Dale will be greatly missed.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020