Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
HAMILTON, Dale L. Age 93 of Huber Heights, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Dale proudly served his country in the United States Army. He loved baseball, bowling and cornhole. He enjoyed attending Grace Community Church. He will be missed by his family and beloved dog Smokey. He is survived by his children: Susan (Randy) Banner of Dayton, David (Wauneti) Hamilton of Dayton, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Sarah "Sally" Hamilton, parents: William and Zelia Hamilton, and sister: Pauline Staub. A Celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Grace Community Church (5001 Fishburg Rd., Huber Heights) with Pastor Bob Foote officiating. Inurnment will be held privately at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
